‘Chickens Come Home To Roost’ #1 Trending On Twitter After 2 Cops Shot In LA!!

Yesterday two Los Angeles police officers were shot in the head. This morning the term “Chickens coming home to roost” was the number one trending topic in the United States.

Here’s video of the shooting:

And here’s video of a group of protesters outside of the hospital, where the two officers are recovering:

The term is normally used to mean “that the bad things someone has done in the past has come back to bite or haunt the individual.”

The term was famously used by civil rights activist and American icon, Malcolm X, who used the term after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

It appears that many on the social media platform are using the term to apply towards the shooting of two Los Angeles police officers as well. Los Angeles is home to some of the most violent and brutal acts of police misconduct in United States history.

So many of those on Twitter appear to be linking the shooting of two seemingly innocent officers, with past police misconduct – which has largely gone unpunished.

Here are just a sample of the comments on Twitter that made the phrase trend: