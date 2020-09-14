‘Chicago Fire’: Adriyan Rae Cast as New Paramedic for Season 9

RELATED STORIES

Chicago Fire has found Emily Foster’s replacement. Adriyan Rae (Vagrant Queen, Light as a Feather) is joining the NBC drama as a series regular for Season 9, our sister site reports. Rae will fill the ambo paramedic spot left by the departure of Annie Ilonzeh’s character, who will not be returning to the series.

Rae’s Gianna Mackey is described as “a loveable troublemaker with a twinkle in her eye.” Coming from a working-class family, she is welcoming to all, but don’t mistake her for a pushover. “She’s tough and quick to defend the defenseless… and rolls with the punches while approaching everything with a bit of wry humor,” per .

Elsewhere in the world of #OneChicago, Fire‘s Daniel Kyri (aka firefighter Ritter) was promoted to full-time status for Season 9, while P.D.’s Lisseth Chavez (officer Vanessa Rojas) will not be back on the cop drama (seeing as how the actress has booked a series-regular role on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow).

Fire‘s eighth season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with Episode 20 serving as the unintentional finale. The show is slated to return for Season 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, once again airing at 9/8c, sandwiched between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

#OneChicago fans, what do you think of Fire‘s new addition?