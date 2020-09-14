Chef Tom Has Aesha Scott Crying in the Galley on Below Deck Med

Tension in the galley.

In this exclusive clip from Monday, Sept. 14’s all-new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Aesha Scott finds herself in tears after chef Tom Checketts snaps at her.

The encounter starts off awkwardly when the second stewardess mumbles while informing The Wellington’s chef that the charter guests want an avocado.

Chef Tom asks, “They want what? Sorry?”

As Aesha rifles through the pantry, she informs Tom that she “can do it.” This comment doesn’t sit well with Tom.

“Oh f–k off,” he snaps. “Just give me the f–king avocado! Jesus Christ, don’t try and do it know.”

Understandably, Tom’s hostility has Aesha baffled.

“What is the f–king problem?” an emotional Aesha inquires. “I literally came into the galley and Sandy said that Tom’s coming up. I had nothing to do with it, I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Seemingly not buying Aesha’s excuse, Tom tells her to “calm down with the waterworks.” Once more, Aesha demands to know why she’s getting attitude from Tom.