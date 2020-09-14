‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Being Investigated for Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Netflix

The 21-year-old cheerleader has been accused of soliciting ‘sexually explicit photos and sex from a minor,’ and a search warrant has been issued for his home in Illinois.

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of Netflix show “Cheer“, has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The 21-year-old cheerleader is currently under investigation after reports suggest he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from a minor.”

A search warrant was issued for his home in Illinois on Monday afternoon (September 14) though he has not been criminally charged.

The allegations were reported to the police by officials at Varsity, a leading cheerleading organization.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, shared.

Harris worked for Varsity at a cheer camp last year.