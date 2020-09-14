Celina Powell: Adam22 Used Me For His OnlyFans Porn!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Celina Powell has now turned on Adam22, after claiming that he and his girlfriend, Lena The Plug, used her for porno videos on their OnlyFans page.

She says she was only paid $500 for her efforts.

“Adam22 and Lena the f*cking plug just used me to do some bullsh*t podcast pornography .They paid me $500 to f*ck a pornstar for their only fans. I was so nervous I cried in the bathroom but I wanted our podcast so I swallowed my pride & did it. Adam let us have 4 shows & fired us,” she tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR