Celina Powell: Adam22 Used Me For His OnlyFans Porn!!

Celina Powell has now turned on Adam22, after claiming that he and his girlfriend, Lena The Plug, used her for porno videos on their OnlyFans page.

She says she was only paid $500 for her efforts.

“Adam22 and Lena the f*cking plug just used me to do some bullsh*t podcast pornography .They paid me $500 to f*ck a pornstar for their only fans. I was so nervous I cried in the bathroom but I wanted our podcast so I swallowed my pride & did it. Adam let us have 4 shows & fired us,” she tweeted.

Viewers of the No Jumper podcast will know that Celina has been desperate to sleep with Adam22 and his girlfriend in front of the camera, but her experience working with them was a disappointment.

“I didn’t even cash the check cuz I never cared about the money, I was just so thankful he gave me an opportunity to shine. Josh, his sisters husband, told me I ruined NJ & I cried. They knew how much this meant to me, evil ass people with hidden agendas makes me sick,” she continued.