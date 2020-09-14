Home Entertainment Cate Blanchett Wearing Half Suit And Half Dress

Cate Blanchett Wearing Half Suit And Half Dress

Bradley Lamb
Honorary lesbian Cate Blanchett not only loves to prevent the spread of a virus, as evidenced by her mask wearing. But she also knows how to give the lesbians everything we want!! Or at least, this lesban all I want. By wearing this dress but also a suit jacket at the same time while at the Venice Film Festival.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

I’m the guy with the camera.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

HoLY HOTNESS.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Ohmylanta!


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

I meannnnn.


Franco Origlia / Getty Images

I MEANNNNNNNNNN.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

SHE DID THAT.


Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

SHE CONTINUES TO DO THAT.


Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

I…


Franco Origlia / Getty Images

I am….


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Getty Images

I am on my knees thanking god!


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

What a blessing!


Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images

She can do no wrong.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Health and happiness.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

An icon!


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

A legend!


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

That’s all!


Mpnc / MediaPunch / BACKGRID

