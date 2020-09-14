Cate Blanchett Wearing Half Suit And Half Dress

Honorary lesbian Cate Blanchett not only loves to prevent the spread of a virus, as evidenced by her mask wearing. But she also knows how to give the lesbians everything we want!! Or at least, this lesban all I want. By wearing this dress but also a suit jacket at the same time while at the Venice Film Festival.
I’m the guy with the camera.
HoLY HOTNESS.
Ohmylanta!
I meannnnn.
I MEANNNNNNNNNN.
SHE DID THAT.
SHE CONTINUES TO DO THAT.
I…
I am….
I am on my knees thanking god!
What a blessing!
She can do no wrong.
Health and happiness.
An icon!
A legend!
That’s all!
