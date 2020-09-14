Cassie Randolph Is Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Instagram

In related news, the former ‘The Bachelor’ star’s sister Michelle Randolph has addressed rumors that Cassie and Colton are filming a reality TV show together after their breakup.

Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood after she accused him of stalking. It is said that a Los Angeles judge partially signed off on the former “The Bachelor” star’s restraining order request against Colton on Monday, September 14.

Cassie initially filed the documents on Friday, September 11, claiming that Colton placed a tracking device on her car to monitor her movements. She also alleged that her ex sent her harassing texts and barged in her Los Angeles apartment and at her parents’ Huntington Beach, CA home.

They are set for an October 6 hearing. Until then, Colton must stay 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, her car, her job, her parents’ home and her school. The judge also orders him not to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise).”

In related news, Cassie’s sister Michelle Randolph has addressed rumors that Cassie and Colton were filming a reality TV show together after their breakup. According to previous reports, the show was set to show Cassie and Colton’s lives including their post-breakup lives. However, it was said that both Cassie and Colton pulled out of it.

Writing on Instagram Stories on Monday, Michelle said, “This is such an obvious attempt to smear Cassie’s name to deflect from the seriousness of what was contained in the restraining order. And FOR THE RECORD I, nor my parents, have filmed or signed any contracts. My parents haven’t even spoken once to anyone involved in this potential show.”

She went on insisting, “The claims of him dropping out are false. He, his ‘source’ and everyone involved knows that is a lie.” She added in a separate post, “okay I’m going to go take a walk in attempt to calm my anger over this entire situation. HAVE A GREAT MONDAY.”