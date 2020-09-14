Caroline Wilson and Craig Hutchison lock horns over ‘shallow’ commentator call

Veteran AFL journalists Caroline Wilson and Craig Hutchison have been involved in a fiery exchange after Wilson called out Channel Seven for not sending commentators to Queensland.

The exchange came after Wilson claimed that the AFL had been “disappointed” by the free-to-air broadcaster’s call to not send its Victorian-based commentary team to Queensland to cover games in person during the home and away season.

“The AFL was disappointed. Seven say they’ll get their A-team there in some fashion for the finals, but frankly as a viewer, I’m disappointed too,” she told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Footy, or any sport, is just not the same when it’s called from the television and I really hope this COVID-dictated policy does not continue in the future.

“I include radio in this when I say it is just not the same when you’re not there and the commentators are our storytellers.

Veteran commentator Bruce McAvaney will be able to fly from South Australia to Queensland for the finals (AAP)

“This is not a cost-cutting exercise I want to see in the future and it’s dark days for the media.”

However, Hutchison did not see eye-to-eye with Wilson, calling it a “shallow” view, prompting the two media veterans to go head-to-head.

Here is how the full exchange took place:

HUTCHY: Could not disagree with you anymore.

CARO: Well surprise, surprise. Craig

HUTCHY: I feel that’s a really shallow view.

CARO: You are so conflicted, Craig. You run a media company and you’re trying to save money. I’m telling you, as a viewer, Seven are doing their best, Fox are doing their best, they’re doing a good job, but it is not the same when they’re not there.

Lead commentators such as Brian Taylor (C) have not been calling games from the ground this season (Getty)

HUTCHY: The coverage has been absolutely outstanding. It’s lost little. And they haven’t asked their key assets to go and quarantine in a dark room for 14-days.

CARO: The AFL were going to pay and they could have quarantined on the Gold Coast.

HUTCHY: You were offered the opportunity to go and refused.

CARO: Footy Classified. We’re not calling football, Craig.

HUTCHY: You were offered the opportunity to go and cover the game at all expense of the AFL. And you refused.

CARO: I don’t cover the game. I didn’t refuse. I work at Footy Classified.

HUTCHY: You refused because you wanted to be here with family and your other commitments. They’ve all got other commitments.

Wilson claimed that the AFL had been ‘disappointed’ by Channel Seven’s call on the commentary team (Getty)

CARO: Craig, not one member from their commentary team went up. Not one member went up. I’m just saying it will be disappointing for a special commentator if you do not get the opportunity to go to games next year and tell us what’s happening first hand. Craig has no credibility in this argument, he wants to save money.

HUTCHY: Hey, this isn’t a cost-cutting thing at all. It’s compliance thing. Everyone has got resources in Adelaide and in Perth, in Brisbane on the ground.

CARO: In case you noticed, football is going to be held in Queensland except for a few games in Adelaide in Perth for the next four-six weeks.

HUTCHY: I think the broadcasters have done an unbelievable job.

CARO: It’s just not the same, Craig.

HUTCHY: I thought that was a tone-deaf arrow.

CARO: I really hope your business succeeds, Craig, but its not the same without people at the game.