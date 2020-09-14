Carole Baskin’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut to Be Marred by Ad From Missing Husband’s Daughters

Netflix

Don Lewis’ three children and their attorney have reportedly purchased time to air a commercial in which they will be asking people to send tips about his disappearance during the competition show.

The daughters of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star Carole Baskin‘s missing husband will be asking the public for help finding him as she makes her debut on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night, September 14.

Don Lewis’ three kids and their attorney, John Phillips, have reportedly purchased time to air a commercial during the U.S. competition show, and they will be asking people to send tips regarding his mysterious disappearance, which was covered on Netflix’s hit docu-series.

On the show, the real Tiger King, Joe Exotic, accused Baskin of killing her husband. She has always maintained her innocence.

According to TMZ, Lewis’ daughters Gale, Lynda, and Donna, and his former assistant, Anne McQueen, will appear alongside Phillips in the ad.

Meanwhile, Baskin will have a big name fan when she makes her debut on “Dancing With the Stars” – Sylvester Stallone.

The big cat conservationist will hit the dancefloor to Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger” – the theme from Stallone’s “Rocky 3” – and the movie star’s daughter Sistine insists her dad will be watching.

“He’s gonna love that,” she tells Access Daily. “He’s actually a big ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fan.”