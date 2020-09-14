Cam Newton ‘blown away’ by Bill Belichick, Patriots organization

While Tom Brady didn’t start off on the right foot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cam Newton led the New England Patriots to their first win of the 2020 campaign.
The Patriots have a deep history rooted in discipline and hard work, which makes them one of the most successful teams in the NFL. After spending the first years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Newton revealed during his Monday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he’s been very impressed with Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization as a whole.
Newton helped lift the Patriots to a 21-11 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, and he arguably was the best player on the field. The former MVP completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards while adding 75 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
Although it was originally believed that second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham would win the starting job in New England, Newton put in the work and unsurprisingly won the gig. His determination certainly fits well with Belichick’s style, though Newton won’t really be tested until Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Regardless, though, Belichick probably is just as impressed with Newton as he was with Brady when the six-time Super Bowl champion was in town. If the Patriots continue to find success with Newton at the helm of their offense, they’ll be a scary team moving forward.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90