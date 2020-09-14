Cam Newton ‘blown away’ by Bill Belichick, Patriots organization

Newton helped lift the Patriots to a 21-11 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, and he arguably was the best player on the field. The former MVP completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards while adding 75 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Although it was originally believed that second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham would win the starting job in New England, Newton put in the work and unsurprisingly won the gig. His determination certainly fits well with Belichick’s style, though Newton won’t really be tested until Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Regardless, though, Belichick probably is just as impressed with Newton as he was with Brady when the six-time Super Bowl champion was in town. If the Patriots continue to find success with Newton at the helm of their offense, they’ll be a scary team moving forward.