BTS alert: Making of Vidya Balan’s latest Filmfare cover

















Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, shootings had completely halted for almost five months. Our latest cover star Vidya Balan shot her cover with Filmfare amidst the lockdown, following all the norms and rules of social distancing.

Casual, cheerful and chic, Vidya Balan wooed the lenses for Filmfare September cover in the most candid and natural way possible. Capturing her moods, photographer Pavitr Saith brought out the most playful quality in Vidya for her cover shoot. Styled by Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, Vidya donned the laid back colours of the fall in flowy gowns and dresses as she went from retro-chic to millennial diva in her natural habitat.

Taking you behind the scenes of our latest cover shoot, we bring to you Vidya Balan in her most unfiltered and cheerful mood ever. She’s enjoying herself, laughing her heart out and making this shoot one of the breeziest ever. Take a look…