Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Megan Fox, Throws Jab at Him

It’s been years since Vanessa Marcil split from Brian Austin Green, but it’s safe to say that the exes’ relationship is still far from good. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, she threw a jab at her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star while sending love to his another ex, Megan Fox, for moving on fast and living her life.

Saying that she has “respect” for Megan, Vanessa praised her fellow actress for “living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age.” Reflecting on her own experience, she continued, “I used to hide Kass from the public when he was young & never about once spoke about our court case to kass or publicly until Kass was grown & insisted I stop lying to protect him. Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children.”

Then, when one of her fans asked why she always “talks so poorly” of Brian, she debunked claims and pointed out that she always speaks “very kindly” of the actor. “I speak with empathy regarding Kassius’ dad considering the complete devastation that my son went through. My son and my family will tell you the same,” she explained. “I’ve had a rule all through our 13-year court case in my family that ‘no one is ever to say a bad word about Kass’ dad.’ ”

“If you look back at our history, his father publicly tried to slander me, lie about me, shame me as a working mother, and take full custody of my son. I never commented. He admits this now,” the 51-year-old added. “He’s lucky that I don’t ‘speak poorly’ of him after what he put our innocent boy through.”

Throwing a subtle jab at Brian, Vanessa wrote, “He’s very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy. However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character.”

Brian and Vanessa, who share a son together, got engaged in 2001 before ending their romance two years later. Following their split, Vanessa tied the knot with Carmine Giovinazzo though their marriage did not last long. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.