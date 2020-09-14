Braves sign former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval

Four days after the San Francisco Giants parted ways with Pablo Sandoval, the Atlanta Braves acquired the 2012 World Series Most Valuable Player on a minor-league deal.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the 34-year-old will begin at Atlanta’s alternate training site.

Sandoval won three World Series titles with the Giants from 2008 through 2014 before he signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Boston Red Sox nearly six years ago. He largely underwhelmed and underperformed until the Red Sox released him in July 2017. Sandoval quickly returned to the Giants that summer but never reclaimed his All-Star form.

He was hitting .220 with one home run, six RBI and 18 strikeouts in 33 games when San Francisco waived him.

The Braves began Monday in first place in the National League East standings with a 28-19 record.