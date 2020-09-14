Boris Johnson Pushes to Backtrack on E.U. Deal, Despite Party Revolt

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to quell a rebellion among lawmakers from his Conservative Party on Monday as Parliament prepared to vote on Brexit legislation that the government acknowledges would violate international law.

The vote, likely to happen late on Monday evening after a critical debate in the House of Commons, is only the first step for the legislation, which would nullify parts of a landmark agreement that Mr. Johnson struck with the European Union last fall, paving the way for Britain to leave the bloc after 44 years.

While Mr. Johnson, with an 80-seat majority, is all but certain to prevail in the vote, it sets in motion a politically perilous period for him, both with his own party and with the European Union, which has warned that the legislation would torpedo talks for a post-Brexit trade deal.

With further legislative hurdles to come, analysts said that the danger was less a quick defeat than a gradual leaching away of support that could leave Mr. Johnson weakened at a when his government is battling a resurgence of the coronavirus and the effects of a lockdown-ravaged economy.