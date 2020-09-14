Black Man Being ‘FRAMED’ For Shooting 2 LA Cops – By Racists & Alt-Right!!

A Black man from Compton California is fighting back, after members o the alt-right and people on social media are accusing him of being responsible for the shooting of two Los Angels sheriffs.

One of the most prominent voices of the radical alt-right, Ian Miles Cheong, named a Black man from Compton as the police’s “top suspect” in the shooting. Look at the post:

Ian named Darnell Hicks, a 33 year old man from Compton, as the alleged suspect.

That caused an avalanche of speculation – mostly from racists and white nationalists online – that Darnell was guilty of attempted murder.

But Darnell is claiming that he had absolutely nothing to do with the cops shooting – and that he’s being framed. The police seem to agree with Darnell. They posted on Twitter that he’s NOT a suspect.

Watch:

Here’s a picture of Darnell: