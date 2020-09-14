Billy Slater says $1.2 million James Tedesco deal ‘value for money’ for Sydney Roosters

NRL legend Billy Slater says James Tedesco’s reported $1.2 million deal presents value for money for the Sydney Roosters due to his game-breaking abilities.

After playing major roles in back-to-back club and representative wins over the last two seasons, Tedesco has reportedly agreed on a five-year, $6 million deal with the Roosters.

Slater lauded Tedesco’s ability to have a direct impact on winning games as a major reason for why he should be among the NRL’s highest-paid players.

“He’s influential in the decision on whether they win or lose every single game,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“That sort of money should be reserved for players that have an impact on the result and James Tedesco does.

James Tedesco is likely to play out the remainder of his NRL career in Roosters colours (Getty)

“Sometimes we pay players on potential and not performance, but on this occasion he’ll be getting paid on performance and he’d be well in his right to put his hand out and ask for that sort of money.

“It’s a great investment for the Roosters, I’d be locking him away myself. Funnily enough, $1.2 million gives you value for money with James Tedesco.

Slater also praised Tedesco’s work ethic, which allows him to get to as many contests as possible.

“He’s got that want and desire to be involved in the game,” he said.

“You see the Roosters, they never miss an opportunity. When there’s a half-break, you see (Luke) Keary and Tedesco they’re there.

“Their anticipation on something happening is the best in the game.”