Big Sean Reflects on Mental Health Struggles After ‘Detroit 2’ Debuts Atop Billboard 200

The ‘Bounce Back’ rapper collects his third number one on the albums chart with his fifth studio album, coming ahead of Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’.

Rapper Big Sean is celebrating after debuting his latest project at the top of the U.S. albums chart.

“Detroit 2” earns the hip-hop star his third number one on the Billboard 200, after shifting 103,000 units.

Taking to Instagram to mark the achievement, he touched on his mental health struggles in recent years and how he rediscovered his passion for music to help him pull through the dark times.

Alongside a photo of himself standing underneath a string of gold balloons spelling out the album title, he wrote, “Thank you! I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave a honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing (myself) cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it! Had to remember if I’m still here and so many aren’t, it’s for reason.”

“My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?! #Detroit2 (sic)”.

“Detroit 2” enters the Billboard 200 ahead of posthumous releases by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, whose respective albums – “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” and “Legends Never Die” – remain unchanged at two and three.

Tekashi 6ix9ine enters the countdown at four with his post-prison project “TattleTales”, as last week’s number one, Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore”, falls to five.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

“Detroit 2” – Big Sean (103,000 units) “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (75,000) “Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD (57,000 units) “TattleTales” – 6ix9ine (53,000 units) “Folklore” – Taylor Swift (48,000 units) “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Various Artists (44,000 units) “My Turn” – Lil Baby (40,000 units) “Pray 4 Love” – Rod Wave (32,000 units) “Blame It on Baby” – DaBaby (30,000 units) “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone (30,000 units)