Bhumi Pednekar is glad about starring in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

When other actresses chose to run around trees on screen, Bhumi Pednekar played a fiesty overweight girl, who demands respect in her marriage. Right from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Saand Ki Aankh, the girl has always sprung surprises on us. She does it again in her forthcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

One look at the trailer and you realise she’s playing yet another fiery character. Speaking to an online portal, she said, “I think what I loved the most was the fact that this character (Kitty) is just about being a girl, just about being a person, you know. We always have these tags – she is a good girl, she is a bad girl. And this character just breaks those tags. That’s why it was so exciting for me because my character literally breaks all the tags associated with being a woman.”

Bhumi further added, “In our film, the sisters are real and they are perfect in their own way. Human beings aren’t black and white. They are complex, they are unique and each needs to be celebrated for who they are. Each has their individual journey and story to tell. Our film does that brilliantly. It’s a film where the women decide to live on their own terms.”

Now we’re sure this one is going to blow our minds off. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare releases on Netflix on September 18 and co-stars the talented Konkona Sen Sharma.