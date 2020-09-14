Betting on a broad recovery has become the contrarian trade of the year

Article content continued

As a result, sectors such as financials, energy and real estate have lagged considerably to others such as information technology and consumer discretionary. Take a look at the Canadian banks, which are trading at approximately 10.5 times earnings versus 18.5 times for the S,amp;P TSX, also their largest discount in two decades.

At least the Capped Financials are still up 18 per cent over the past five years compared to the Capped REIT index, which is now flat at about two per cent. The energy sector, meanwhile, has been completely gutted, with the Capped Energy Index down 56 per cent over the same period.

It’s not all bad news for energy, though.

Fidelity made an interesting observation in its last quarterly sector update, noting that since 1966, in the 12-month period following a year-over-year energy demand decline, the sector has outperformed the broad market up to 80 per cent of the time depending on the level of inflection. More importantly, the report said, “the odds have been even stronger after demand started to rebound, especially following times that energy had led the market down into recession — and both situations apply now.”

The same report also noted the impressive 33 per cent savings rate in the U.S. and that as of May, roughly three-quarters of workers thought they’d be rehired, which is well above what people normally expected during a recession. These trends, combined with the recent spike in business lending, are good news for financial stocks, which currently have the second-lowest relative price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios in the S,amp;P 500 at the moment.