Best Ring Products 2020 | Android Central

Best

Ring Products

Android Central

2020 Ring is one of the most well-known providers of home security solutions, and so we wanted to round up the best Ring products to help you fill out your smart home. Ring continues to make some of the best home security devices around, and the company has done a much better job in recent months of responding to and addressing the increased demand for additional data privacy controls and promises additional customer controls. With a couple of new video doorbells recently released, we thought it was a good time to review and update what our favorite Ring products were for 2020.

Staff Pick

One of the best and most popular video doorbells gets even better in 2020. It’s battery-powered with improved motion detection and pre-roll recording technology so that you won’t miss any visitors with this buzzer. Last updated in late 2019, the Stick Up Cam is the true utility player in Ring’s lineup. It works indoors or outdoors, can be powered by wire, battery, or solar, and it can be mounted or stand alone on a flat surface. More capable than the Stick Up Cam and less imposing or foreboding than the Floodlight Cam, the Spotlight Cam occupies a nice middle ground in Ring’s outdoor camera lineup. It has a larger field-of-view than the Stick Up cam, along with a siren to ward off intruders and a spotlight to illuminate nighttime recordings. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy These Pathlights are a nice reminder that home security devices don’t have to be overly aggressive or sterile in their design. These look like ordinary landscaping walkway lights and can be purchased individually or in multipacks. A bridge is required for automation, however. From $30 at Amazon

From $30 at Best Buy Following the same train of thought as the Pathlights, these Steplights provide a bit of form to go alongside their functionality. These work indoors are out and are ideal for patios, entryways, hallways, and staircases. They also require a bridge for automation. $25 at Amazon

$25 at Best Buy Ring makes several different alarm kits, ranging from this five-piece offering to customizable sets with dozens of components. Not only can you control your security system with Alexa, but you can also get professional monitoring for as little as $10/month from Ring Protect. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy See more than before

If someone were to stop you on the street and ask you to name a Ring product, chances are the first thing that came to mind would be some sort of video doorbell. That’s the product category the company cut its teeth on, and even its name is a reference to what a doorbell does! We’ve been covering Ring video doorbells for a long time, and have really been impressed with their features, so we’re happy to see a couple of new devices being introduced this year in the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. What makes the Video Doorbell 3 Plus so interesting is that it added some impressive functionality while maintaining a similar style and footprint to the Video Doorbell 2. This new device features enhancements like improved motion detection, a near motion zone that can activate when someone is anywhere from 5-15 feet in front of your door, and Pre-Roll technology that can record up to four seconds before you receive an alert. Other video doorbells and cameras have had similar features, but it’s great to see them all rolled into one great Ring device.

Best Ring Products: Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

The added features of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus put this in strong competition against the Ring Video Doorbell Elite, at only half the cost of that premium device.

Works inside or outside

Whether you plan on moving soon, or you just want a camera flexible enough to move around your existing home, the Ring Stick Up Cam has you covered. Not only is it easy to set up for even the least-handy person (like me), but it works equally well both indoors and outdoors. It is available as a wired or battery-powered device, but you can also power it with Ring’s solar attachment, or get the accessories to switch between power modes as you wish. The Stick Up cam has a decent field-of-view for an outdoor cam at 130 degrees, but that should more than suffice if you plan on using it indoors. It records in 1080p and has two-way audio, live video, and motion notifications. This is also one of the most affordable Ring cameras you can get!

Best Ring Products: Indoor Camera Ring Stick Up Cam

The Ring Stick Up Cam is one of the most flexible and most affordable Ring devices that you can get today.

Intruder Illuminator

If the Stick Up Cam is the most versatile video camera in Ring’s lineup, then the Spotlight Cam might be one of the best values available. While it is only suited for outdoor use, it is capable of doing its job quite well. Plus, it’s both more affordable and less obtrusive than the larger Floodlight Cam. What the Spotlight Cam has going for it is a wider field-of-view than the Stick Up Cam (140 vs. 130 degrees), as well as two bright illumination strips, red LEDs, and a startlingly loud 110-decibel alarm to scare away an unwanted intruder. It has the same field-of-view as the Floodlight Cam but comes in around $50 cheaper. It also looks a lot better than the Floodlight Cam, in my opinion.

Best Ring Products: Outdoor Camera Ring Spotlight Cam

This is the outdoor security camera to get if you want the features of a larger floodlight in a more affordable and aesthetically pleasing package.

This is the way

Typically in a list like this, the winner for “best outdoor lights” would be some kind of imposing floodlight or fancy, color-changing party light, but I decided to go a little more low-key. What I like about the Ring Pathlights is that they look like any other high-end landscape lighting solution, and they don’t have any undertones or ambitions of being a surveillance or monitoring product. You can purchase the Pathlights individually or in multipacks from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so you can start small and extend your lighting as your budget and designs permit. They are battery-powered and will require a Ring Bridge to be controlled by Alexa and connected with your other Ring devices.

Best Ring Products: Outdoor Lights Ring Pathlights

These pathlights will not only protect your home, but they will enhance its evening curb appeal.

Watch you step

More than any other Ring product I can think of, the Ring Steplights serve much more as a utility than a security device. True, they work well to illuminate your front porch or pathway, but they really shine (pun intended) as a way to keep internal hallways and stairwells lit up enough for you to walk in without turning on overhead lights or lamps, while still keeping a steady foot underneath. Available in black or white, these low-profile lights just kind of dissolve into the background during the day. They’re one of Ring’s most affordable and arguably least-appreciated products, and they can be purchased individually. Then you can add as many as you want to your setup later with the help of a Ring Bridge.

Best Ring Products: Indoor Lights Ring Steplights

Make sure you don’t trip in the night with these handy steplights, which are available in black and white.

Home safe home

As much as I love the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, if I had to pick a runner-up for best Ring product, the Ring Alarm kit just might be it. I’ve been eyeballing getting a version of this setup for my home for the past few months, and I might just be ready to pull the trigger. At just around $200 for a five-piece starter kit, Ring gives you all of the functionality of a more expensive alarm system, with hooks into Amazon’s Alexa smart voice assistant. You can ask Alexa to arm or disarm your system, and with Ring Protect, you can have professional monitoring for as little as $10/month. This set is perfect for smaller homes up to 1,500 square feet, but you can always purchase additional components as you need to extend the protection to fit your space.

Best Ring Products: Security System Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

Ring’s smart security system is affordable and easy to set up. Plus, you can use Alexa to help control your system and add professional monitoring services.