Best Ayushmann Khurrana Movies | Filmfare.com

Ayushmann Khurrana has wowed us with one superlative performance after the other ever since he burst on the screen with Vicky Donor (2012). He doesn’t believe in following a set pattern and has been known to take risks when it comes to choosing roles. He was a sperm donor in his debut film, has played a man with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, played a gay lover in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, a man going bald in Bala, and even an expert in mimicking the voices of women in Dream Girl. He showed his versatility by playing a tough-as-nails cop in Article 15. On the occasion of his birthday, today, we bring you a list of Ayushmann Khurrana Movies down the years.
1. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Vicky Donor (2012)
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor
Ayushmann played Vicky Arora, a man who sold his sperm to earn money. It was a never-seen-before scenario which talked about how couples are pressured so much by society to have children. It could have easily turned into a cheap sex comedy but didn’t. Vicky meets an ambitious accountant Ashima Roy (Yami Gautam) and they fall in love after overcoming several hurdles. Ashima, ironically, turns out to be infertile and that’s when Vicky opens up to her about his past. With the help of his mentor, Dr Baldev Chaddha (Annu Kapoor), makes her realise that what he did brought joy to the lives of so many couples. Seeing that Ashima begins to love him even more and the couple decides to adopt a baby.
2. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
Director: Sharat Katariya
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar
Body shaming is a persistent problem in our society. However, if you’re willing to look beyond the obvious, you might find a warm, caring person underneath all the flab. That’s the message put out by the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha . Ayushmann marries an overweight Bhumi due to family pressure. She’s employed as a teacher while his cassette shop is in a state of decline. The couple has a patchy start, and she feels humiliated by him at every step, though they do share some moments of tenderness. It takes a race where he has to carry her atop his back over a long distance to act as a catalyst before understanding dawns and he begins to think of her as a soul mate.
3. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies -Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathy and Seema Pahwa
Bitti Mishra ( Kriti Sanon) is a happy-go-lucky girl who is the apple of her father’s eye. Like most Indian mothers, Bitti’s mother too wants the darling daughter to get hitched to a good guy soon. Bitti wants a partner who understands her and more importantly, who accepts her the way she is. She feels she’s found that special someone when she reads a book called Bareilly Ki Barfi and finds herself described in the pages. She longs to meet the writer, whom she feels is her soulmate and her search makes her cross the paths of two men – Chirag Dubey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who owns a printing press and Pritam Vidrohi, the supposed writer of the book, played by Rajkummar Rao. A love triangle ensues and whether true love triumphs or not forms the crux of the film.
4. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)
Director: R.S. Prasanna
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar
Erectile dysfunction is something that isn’t much talked about in our society. It’s a treatable condition but thanks to our faulty patriarchal beliefs, a very less percentage of people suffering from it reach out to the medical authorities. More often than not, the spouse of the person suffering from it abandons her husband. So it was quite progressive of the makers to showcase a couple where the fiancee and later wife understood the psychological complications of the situation and supported her partner wholeheartedly. Ayushmann and Bhumi gelled well together and she was someone shown to be so accommodating as to say that sex isn’t everything in marriage. Do such couples exist in real life — we don’t know that but on-screen at least, they made for a refreshing change on the screen.
5. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Andhadhun (2018)
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Zakir Hussain
Andhadhun is inspired by a French short film called The Piano Tuner. Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a talented pianist who pretends to be blind because he feels it’ll help enhance his craft. A faded yesteryears star Pramod Sinha (Anil Dhawan), is enamoured by his talent and invites him over for a private performance on the occasion of his anniversary, meaning it to be as a surprise for his much younger wife, Simi (Tabu). Unfortunately for everyone involved, Pramod has been killed by Simi’s paramour, (played by Manav Vij) and the ‘blind’ piano player witnesses the duo disposing off the body. He soon finds that his handicap isn’t going to help him flee the clutches of the criminals after all. Ayushmann took lessons in piano playing for the role and that too looks genuine. He was vastly appreciated for his acting.
6. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Badhaai Ho (2018)
Director: Amit Ravindrenath Sharma
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra
What’s age got to do with sex or pregnancy. Thanks to IVF and other fertility techniques, more and more couples past their prime are increasingly becoming parents. Badhaai Ho takes a comedic look at such a scenario through the eyes of a middle-aged couple played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Thinking she’s past childbearing age, the couple doesn’t take the necessary precautions and surprisingly find themselves becoming preggers once more. Surprisingly, they decide to keep the child, much to the embarrassment of their grown-up kids and other relatives. The unexpected bonus brings them closer than before. It was brave of the filmmakers to keep Neena and Gajraj at the centre of the film and have the younger couple Ayushmann and Sanya at the periphery of things. The fact that the film became a sleeper hit speaks for the changing tastes of the Indian audience.
7. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Dream Girl (2019)
Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Barucha, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaj
Karam (Ayushmann) has the ability to sound like a woman and hence has been playing Radha and Seeta in his neighbourhood plays. He comes to know that his father has run a large debt. He desperately wants a job and his desperation leads him to a small electronic store in Faridabad where the owner (Rajesh Sharma) runs a secret call centre specialising in ‘friendship’ chat. Thanks to his mimicry skills, Ayushmann soon becomes Pooja, and soon has callers falling in love with his voice. Mahi (Nushrat Barucha) plays Karam’s love interest. Her brother Mahendra (Abhishek Sharma) ends up falling in love with Pooja and creates the first twist in the plot. Her other lovers include Rajpal (Vijay Raaj) a lazy, alcoholic constable who loves to write poetry. He recites his poems to Pooja and ends up falling in love with her. Two more such suitors, Roma (Nidhi Bisht) and Toto (Raj Bhansali) too get completely besotted with Pooja, the worst twist comes when Karam’s father (Annu Kapoor) too professes his love for Pooja…
8. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Bala (2019)
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam
Balmukund Shukla (Ayushmann Khurrana) prided himself on his luxurious hair while in school. Growing up, he was the SRK of his mohalla in Kanpur. Sadly for him, he suffers from male pattern baldness while still in his 20s. His confidence goes for a toss. His career takes a beating and so does his love life. He tries various remedies but doesn’t get a cure. In the end, he decides to wear a toupee and that does the trick. He falls in love with tik tok star and model Pari (Yami Gupta) and attracted by his sense of humour, she reciprocates. They even get married but she dumps him the next day when she learns the truth. She even files a case for fraud against him. Here, his childhood frenemy, Latika (Bhumi Pednekar), whom he always made fun of because of her dark complexion, comes to his aid. She’s a hotshot lawyer and is confident of winning the case but Bala has to decide whether winning is more important than living with the truth. Ayushmann got under the skin of his complex character with aplomb. The angst, the insecurity felt by him was almost palpable.
9. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Article 15 (2019)
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub
Ayushmann plays a humane cop in pursuit of justice and makes his character’s struggle sound real. An idealistic officer posted in the back of the beyond takes up the fight against the system, fighting for what he feels is right even when the whole world is against him. Ayushmann Khurrana plays an IPS officer Ayan Ranjan who is posted in a rural backwater. He has travelled the world and has studied abroad and has idealistically joined the IPS as he thinks he might bring about a change. He’s in a long-distance relationship with a girl, Aditi (Isha Talwar), who is a human rights activist of sorts. The very next day, his rose-tinted notions of India come thudding down as he comes face-to-face with the grim reality of grassroots Bharat. Two minor girls get brutally raped and murdered, just because they asked for better daily wages. A third girl is missing. He’s at his wit’s end at what to do as it’s less rape and murder and more of a caste crime. Everyone, be it his own colleagues, the local politicians, and even the villagers, want him to hush it up. Worse, they feel that he’ll do nothing, as is the norm. But he’s made up of sterner stuff and will abide by the constitution, come what may…
10. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan (2020)
Director: Hitesh Kewalya
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Manu Rishi
The film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan brought out same-sex relationships out of the closet. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar look like a couple very much in love. They share certain chemistry alright. Their togetherness isn’t forced but natural. The comfort level that both actors share with each other makes it all look believable. There is no exaggerated femininity in their looks or gestures or body language — quite a change from how homosexuals have been traditionally depicted in our films. Their concerns are the concerns of couples everywhere, their fights are lover’s tiffs, nothing more, nothing less. They understand their love is transitory. That society will never openly accept them as they are. And they have made their peace with that fact. Ayushmann takes the more flamboyant role of the two. He’s a rebel for a cause and endears the viewer through his antics. Jeetendra is the staid one but it’s his act of passion that throws the relationship out in the open.