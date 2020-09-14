Best Ayushmann Khurrana Movies | Filmfare.com

9. Ayushmann Khurrana Movies – Article 15 (2019)



Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub

Ayushmann plays a humane cop in pursuit of justice and makes his character’s struggle sound real. An idealistic officer posted in the back of the beyond takes up the fight against the system, fighting for what he feels is right even when the whole world is against him. Ayushmann Khurrana plays an IPS officer Ayan Ranjan who is posted in a rural backwater. He has travelled the world and has studied abroad and has idealistically joined the IPS as he thinks he might bring about a change. He’s in a long-distance relationship with a girl, Aditi (Isha Talwar), who is a human rights activist of sorts. The very next day, his rose-tinted notions of India come thudding down as he comes face-to-face with the grim reality of grassroots Bharat. Two minor girls get brutally raped and murdered, just because they asked for better daily wages. A third girl is missing. He’s at his wit’s end at what to do as it’s less rape and murder and more of a caste crime. Everyone, be it his own colleagues, the local politicians, and even the villagers, want him to hush it up. Worse, they feel that he’ll do nothing, as is the norm. But he’s made up of sterner stuff and will abide by the constitution, come what may…