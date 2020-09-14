AT,T announces efforts to maintain network stability ahead of Hurricane Sally impacts

US carrier AT,amp;T today announced efforts to maintain the stability of its network and allow consumers to remain connected ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. AT,amp;T will offer discounted power accessories and flexible payment arrangements for those in affected states.

Customers in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and parts of Florida will get 25% off eligible power accessories starting today at any AT,amp;T store. In order to keep everyone connected during Hurricane Sally events, AT,amp;T will also make payment arrangements more flexible for customers requesting assistance due to the impacts of the storm.

According to the carrier, customers will not be charged with additional fees for calls, texts, and data on AT,amp;T’s wireless network from today through September 18.

We are waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT,amp;T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT,amp;T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in 720 zip codes from September 14 through September 18. To make this possible we’re automatically issuing credits and waiving additional service charges for AT,amp;T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT,amp;T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in directly impacted zip codes at this time.

To ensure the network will remain stable, AT,amp;T is topping off generators with fuel and testing high-capacity batteries for backup, as well as providing additional protection for its physical facilities. The carrier also shared some tips for its customers so they can be prepared for the Hurricane Sally, including:

Save your smartphone’s battery life

Keep your mobile devices charged

Keep your mobile devices dry

Back up important information and protect vital documents

Have a family communications plan

Forward your home number to your mobile number in the event of an evacuation

Try texting vs. calling to save battery life

It’s worth mentioning that iPhone lets you create a Medical ID with easy access to emergency contacts, which can be useful in situations like that. Check out our guide to learn how to set up Medical ID and customize SOS on iPhone and Apple Watch.

You can find more information about AT,amp;T efforts ahead Hurricane Sally here on this webpage.

