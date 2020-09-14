Artist of the Week: BLACKPINK

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa have bagged their highest-charting single as they put their sweet charm on display in their playful single ‘Ice Cream’ featuring Selena Gomez.

Summer tastes so sweet for BLACKPINK. Collaborating with Selena Gomez, the Korean pop girl group score their highest-charting single in the United States since their American crossover as they put music fans under the spell of their delightful charm with new party anthem “Ice Cream”.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa get bouncy as they sing the lyrics full of double entendres that invite fans to take a lick on their sugary treats. “Come a little closer ’cause you lookin’ thirsty / I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee,” so they playfully coax their listeners.

The song becomes an instant hit. It debuted at No. 2 on Billboard Digital Songs chart and at No. 8 on Billboard Streaming Songs. On top of that, it peaked at No. 13 on Hot 100, becoming the group’s highest charting single. It’s also their third consecutive top 40 entry on the chart, making them the first all-female act to do so since Fifth Harmony.

The pop track additionally debuted at top five on Global Spotify charts and climbed up to No. 3 on the all-genre United States iTunes sales chart. Moreover, it hit the pinnacle on the Global YouTube Songs and Music Videos charts. The music video amassed 79.08 million views in its first 24 hours, marking the third biggest 24-hour debut for a music video on the platform. It has since racked in over 231 million views and still counting.

While the song was soaring high on the charts, the band ultimately hoped it could become “a source of strength for people” especially during today’s unprecedented tough times. Selena agreed, “I just want people to feel good. I have a 7-year-old sister, and just to see her dancing to it – she hasn’t been able to go to school, and just seeing how much fun it can be, it was such a highlight.”