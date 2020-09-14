Apple updates website, says it’s ‘almost time’ for upcoming event

Apple updated its Canadian homepage to let us know it’s “almost time” for tomorrow’s event.
The homepage now features a large, animated Apple logo made of twisted blue lines. The lines erase and re-draw themselves in a loop.
Above the logo, the banner says “Watch a special Apple Event tomorrow on our US site at 10 a.m. PDT.” There’s a ‘Learn more’ link that takes people to the Apple Events website where they can tune in for tomorrow’s live stream, which kicks off at 10am PT/1pm ET.
As for what to expect from Apple’s event, well, that’s contentious, to say the least. The last few days have been full of leakers squabbling over what Apple will unveil at the event. Some think it will be the iPhone 12 series, others say that won’t be there. Rumours point to a new Apple Watch — perhaps even a low-cost ‘SE’ variant — while others says Apple will show off a new iPad.
Another rumour circulating suggests we’ll finally see Apple’s ‘AirTag’ tracking devices or the company’s rumoured wireless over ear headphones, the AirPods Studio.
For all the latest news on what to expect from Apple’s event, check out managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s round-up.