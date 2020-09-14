Angelina Jolie Supports Children Raising Money for Yemen With ‘Extremely Generous’ Donation

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Along with the generous donation, the ‘Maleficent’ actress sends 6-year-old Ayaan and Mikae a note thanking them for helping the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Angelina Jolie is showing two young boys how their good intention will not go unnoticed. Being known to be a big-hearted celebrity that has numerous humanitarian works under her sleeves, the “Maleficent” star treated Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq to an “extremely generous” donation upon learning about their effort to raise money for Yemen.

The 45-year-old’s assistance was made public by the British boys’ parents on Monday, September 7 via their joint Instagram account. “9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser .. the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card! We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world,” their message read.

The post itself saw a signed note from the ex-wife of Brad Pitt. “Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen,” her message to the 6-year-old boys read. “I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I’d still like to make a donation to your stand.”

In return, Ayaan and Mikaeel extended their gratitude through a follow-up post on Instagram two days after. “Hi Angelina, I’m Ayaan. And I’m Mikaeel. And we’re the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause, it really helped us to raise more money and awareness for Yemen,” they said in the clip. The kids offered to sell her a glass of lemonade if she came to London.

On how Angelina contributed to the boys’ charity effort, Ayaan’s father Shakil Moosa told CNN that the Oscar winner reached out to the family via an agent three weeks ago. She was said to make the money transfer over the weekend. “She’s been so amazing. It’s surreal, she’s not just a random star, you’re talking about one of the top names on the planet so it’s a bit overwhelming. She’s phenomenal,” he raved.

During the interview, Shakil spilled that Ayaan and Mikaeel run their charitable lemonade stand after learning about the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. “They were gobsmacked that people were living like that. It’s the first time in their lives they realized not everybody is living like them,” he stated. “They were keen to do something … and decided whatever couple of hundred pounds we made, we would give to a charity.”

It is not clear how much Angelina sent for the fundraising effort, but the two young boys have raised over £70,000 since setting up their stand in July. They now aim to raise £150,000 for the charity.