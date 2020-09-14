Andrew Gillum Reveals That He Identifies As Bisexual

As many of you know, former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum had a pretty tough year after was found unconscious in a Miami hotel room allegedly inebriated, while drugs were present. There was also another man that was found inside of the room with him, and it was alleged that the man was an escort.

Afterward, he released a statement where he revealed that he would be entering rehab.

As the months passed, he resurfaced in July on social media as he gave his supporters a special update. In a video that was posted to his Instagram, “With a lot of encouragement from family and the people who love and care about me, I also got into therapy, where I could start to talk through what was going on with me.”

During the official season two premiere of the “Tamron Hall Show,” Andrew spoke on his sexuality and said, “You just asked the question. You put it out there whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is, I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual.”

His wife R. Jai Gillum, also joined him during the interview and said, “So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”

In a previous clip that was released prior to the interview aired, Andrew talked about the hotel incident and said, “The reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever with. Uh, I understand what people assume about that. When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on that floor.”

