Andrew Gillum Admits ‘I’m BISEXUAL’ – Wife Says She’s OK w/ His MALE LOVERS!!

Bradley Lamb
Andrew Gillum made an explosive admission today in n interview with Tamron Hall.   has confirmed that the former Florida gubernatorial candidate admitted – “I identify as bisexual.”

Andrew was busted a few weeks ago, drunk and nude in a drug filled hotel room with a gay man. At the time, Andrew suggested that he and the man were only “fired.” But now he’s all but admitted that the two were more.

