Andrew Gillum Admits ‘I’m BISEXUAL’ – Wife Says She’s OK w/ His MALE LOVERS!!

Andrew Gillum made an explosive admission today in n interview with Tamron Hall. has confirmed that the former Florida gubernatorial candidate admitted – “I identify as bisexual.”

Andrew was busted a few weeks ago, drunk and nude in a drug filled hotel room with a gay man. At the time, Andrew suggested that he and the man were only “fired.” But now he’s all but admitted that the two were more.

And what does Andrew’s wife R. Jai have to say about all this mess? Well she says that she knows, and accepts his past male lovers.

In 2018, Andrew became the nominee of the Florida Democratic Party for Governor of Florida when he won the Democratic primary election over a field of five other candidates including former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. He competed against and lost to Republican U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis in a close election.