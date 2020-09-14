Amitabh Bachchan All Set to Become Alexa’s First Celebrity Voice in India

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Such is the following of the actor, that fans can even recognise his voice in a heartbeat. The actor has also lent his voice for many films as narrator — like Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari — for instance and has left the audience spellbound.

Now, it seems like we’ll be able to experience the iconic voice in the comfort of our own home. Yes, you read that right, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to become India’s first celebrity voice for Amazon’s popular voice assistant Alexa. His caption for the post read, “Privileged and honoured to partner AMAZON for a unique voice experience…” Take a look at the post below.











Amazon’s statement on the same revealed that the unique experience will also include some special treats for their customers. The company stated, “The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to capture the iconic voice from the Shehenshah of Bollywood and deliver a unique voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice, and more,” they said.