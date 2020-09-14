Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Certification and SAA-C02 Exam: How Can Practice Tests Help You Dive into This New World?

Just like the name suggests, Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is an associate-level certification that validates the individual’s ability to effectively build and deploy a strong and secure application using AWS technologies. It is highly recommended that one has knowledge and experience in developing distributed apps to obtain this certificate. There is only one exam associated with this sought-after credential that is known as Amazon SAA-C02. This test is a replacement or modification of the previous one – SAA-C01. Amazon keeps pace with the latest trends in this industry, so it has retired the old exam and introduced the new Amazon AWS Certification , which is aligned with technological advancements, trends, and emerging issues. The updated exam ensures that the professionals gain the most recent knowledge and skills.

Exploring Amazon SAA-C02 exam details to gain knowledge

The SAA-C02 certification exam lasts 130 minutes and includes multiple-choice and multiple-answer questions. The number of questions is not immutable and can vary from one test to another. Amazon also doesn’t indicate the specific passing score for this exam, so it can be frequently modified. The fee charged for this test is $150 >>>>>>.

Below you can see the main domains that the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam covers as well as the percentage of questions related to each topic area:

Design Resilient Architectures – 30%;

Design Highly Efficient Architectures – 28%;

Design Secure Applications and Architectures – 24%;

ExamCollection 5% Sale >>>

There are two options for taking this test. The first one is to pass it online as a proctored exam from the comfort of your most preferred location (whether it is your office or home). The second option is to sit for it at a testing center near you. The languages of the exam delivery include English, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. If you want to get more details related to this certification test, you should visit the official website.

Preparing for Amazon SAA-C02 exam with practice tests to achieve perfection

The preparation options for the Limited range from instructor-led training to self-paced courses. But after training, practice can help the candidates achieve perfection. The test takers can validate their general expertise in practical tasks, which will be in the exam. Thus, practice tests containing valid exam questions and answers can be useful in gaining a more accurate impression of your skills and knowledge. You can use this tool to identify the specific areas that need improvement and fill in the gaps. In addition, exam dumps are also a great resource for exploring a common problem from Edition . As you take dumps again and again, you will develop more innovative approaches to understanding and solving questions. You can also use other effective study materials, such as video tutorials, guides, blog articles, etc.

Conclusion

The Certkiller 10 OFF >>> – Associate certification can serve as indisputable proof of your proficiency in new technologies, which the solution architects need to use on the AWS platform. If you want to become a certified specialist, you should start preparing for the SAA-C02 exam today to pave the way towards new career opportunities.