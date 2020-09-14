Alphabet’s YouTube to launch TikTok-like product By

© . FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration
() – Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s YouTube is rolling out its version of social media rival TikTok, a new short-form video service called Shorts, enabled within its video-sharing platform.
YouTube will first test the feature in India over the next few days and then expand to more countries in the coming months, it said in a blog post on Monday. (https://
YouTube’s new product, which will compete with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Reels and TikTok, will let users record short mobile-friendly vertical videos and then add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.
The announcement also comes as Oracle Corp (NYSE:) and China’s ByteDance team up to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.
YouTube’s entry into the short-form video service space coincides with TikTok’s ban in one of its biggest market, India, following the country’s escalating tensions with China.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.