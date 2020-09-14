A Recap of Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight’s Epic Verzuz Battle

However, the stars didn’t take a soulful stroll down their decades-long careers, impressively belting out their tracks, swapping stories and even kicking off their heels (yes, Patti!) with just each other.

In the final round of the battle, the ladies were joined by none other than Dionne Warwick to perform “That’s What Friends Are For” as a trio. The moment, 35 years after the release of Warwick’s star-studded version featuring Knight, was the definition of touching.

But, the singers had one more song in store in the name of sisterhood—the trio’s 1991 cover of “Superwoman.”

“What a night,” Knight said.

LaBelle added, “We’ve had our moments up here tonight and we’re blessed whoever’s watching that you watched and that you saw real love because that’s what it is.”

While choosing a winner between two greats feels wrong, the track list for this Verzuz battle is below. You can be the judge, or as Michael B. Jordan was doing, simply enjoy the show. As the actor tweeted, “They sittin down but I’m standin up !”