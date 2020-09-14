A.P. Bio Star Glenn Howerton Reads Thirst Tweets

Good news, fellow lovers of laughter: Season 3 of A.P. Bio is currently streaming on Peacock, and to celebrate we invited Glenn Howerton to read some of your thirstiest tweets about him.
He’s glad you all love his jawline…
And he’s honored some of you would let him ruin your lives.
He even understands your attraction to Dennis from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
In conclusion, Glenn really appreciates your thirstiness for him.
Be sure to watch A.P. Bio — which is streaming right now — on Peacock.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!