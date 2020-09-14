50 Cent Reacts To Irv Gotti Trying To Blackball Him!!

Murder Inc head Irv Gotti has revealed that he once tried to have 50 Cent blackballed from the industry.

Speaking to Brian “B High” Hightower, Gotti claimed he had 50 Cent “blocked,” before the rapper managed to inked a deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

“I blocked the n*gga until he fell into Em and Dre’s lap,” Gotti said. “Labels would call me. And I was so hot with — I was just the hottest thing. So I’d be like, ‘Yo, if you f*ck with him, I ain’t f*ckin’ with you.’ And they’d be like, ‘We ain’t f*ckin’ with him then, Gotti. Forget it.’ “I should’ve let some of the bullsh*t ass labels, or not bullsh*t labels, but just not labels with Em and Dre behind ’em. He had a deal with Sony before. It wasn’t movin’ like that. I block that n*gga into a dream situation.”

50 found the clip and responded:

“Now everybody knows why i act the way i act. These sucka ass n! 66a’s be out here working against you, instead of working on their own sh*t. now look at them, all f*cked up. B!tch ass n!66as.”