5 times Ayushmann Khurrana won our hearts with his music

Ayushmann Khurrana is a man with many talents. Apart from his stellar acting, he is also a fantastic singer, musician and yes, a mimicry artist as well. The actor, however, keeps giving a glimpse of his singing skills on social media. Be it a popular track,rsquo;s cover or an unplugged version of his song, Ayushmann has time and again proven that he,rsquo;s much more than what we see on the big screen. So, we list five times when Ayushmann gave a glimpse of his extraordinary music skills on social media. Here’s wishing the star a very happy birthday…
Thank you for all the love and wishes! Here,rsquo;s some love for you all!! My version of #IkMulaqaat is Out Now! #IkMulaqaatUnplugged @nushratbharucha @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @writerraj #AnnuKapoor @nowitsabhi #VijayRaaz @oyemanjot @rajbhansali92 @EkThapaTiger @thinkinkstudioindia @akshat_r_saluja @nirmaand @niharikabhasinkhan21 @meetbrosofficial @shabbir_ahmed9 @BalajiMotionPictures @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeStudiosint #DreamGirl,nbsp; Music: @meetbrosofficial Composer: @meetbrosofficial Singer: yours truly 🙂
Happy bday @akshayvarma04, my piano coach in #Andhadhun. You made me fall in love with the keys. Thanks for introducing me to the compositions of Einaudi Ludovico. This is Divenire.
Happy bday Kishore da! #KishoreKumar With @iammohitdogra on the guitar.
Bengaluru!!!!! 30th June!! Saturday!! At Manpho convention centre with my band @ayushmannbhava. Ticketein le lo bhar jaayengi nahi toh! For tix log on to bookmyshow.com or insider.in or Contact 9606849177 or 9606849199 or 8895756407
Rimjhim gire saawan. #monsoons @akshayvarma04 on keys.