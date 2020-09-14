2020 U.S. Open odds | Yardbarker

While there will not be any spectators in attendance for this week’s 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., pretty much all of the game’s biggest names will be. Sure, it will not look like any other U.S. Open we’ve seen in a generations, the show must still go on.
Here’s a look at the top 20 odds (courtesy of betonline.ag as for Sept. 14) for those in the Open field.
Scottie Scheffler (40/1)
Before we start with Scheffler, we should mention those fans looking for a fun bet. Phil Mickelson is getting 75-to-1 odds, and already had one bettor drop $45,000 on that action. As far as Scheffler is concerned, he’s certainly someone to keep an eye on this week. He tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in early August and finished the same at The Northern Trust. Scheffler was fifth at the Tour Championship.
Looking for a bargain play with a potentially nice payoff? Then Rose might be your man. The 2013 U.S. Open winner at Merion, Rose tied for 10th at the event in 2018 and finished in a tie for third place last season. He also fared well at this year’s first major, finishing ninth at the PGA Championship. When it comes to stepping up as the lights grow brightest, Rose is one of the best at doing so. We think it will be more of the same this week.
The Mad Hatter has fared pretty well in major championships. placing inside the top 10 in three of his last eight such starts. That includes a tie for sixth at the U.S. Open in 2018. That said, Hatton missed the cut at this year’s PGA Championship, so it will be interesting to see how the Englishman rebounds this week at Winged Foot.
Like him or hate him, Reed is still one of the best golfers in the world. He finished tied for eighth at the recent Tour Championship and placed inside the top 15 at the PGA Championship last month, so Reed is still a factor when it comes to going against the best in the world. Of course, with Reed, the mental game comes into question. More specifically, where is his head at and can he avoid being his own worst enemy?
Here we go. Another major shot for Woods, who is one victory shy of becoming the outright leader with 83 PGA Tour titles. In terms of majors, Woods sits on 15 wins. He’s won America’s national championship three times (2000, ’02 and ’08), but it’s been some time. This will be the third straight season that Tiger will make a U.S. Open start. Since golf’s summer return, Woods’ best finish is a T37 at the PGA Championship.
Considering all that Day has dealt with in recent years, his T4 finish and overall strong play at this year’s PGA Championship was certainly a confidence booster. That said, the U.S. Open has not been kind to Day in his recent years. He’s missed the cut twice in his last three such events, but finished in a tie for 21st in 2019. If there’s one guy to root for this week, Day should be near the top of that list.
Another big name coming in at 33 to 1. Scott only has only one major win (2013 Masters), which still seems hard to believe considering how elite a player he’s been during his stellar career. Since 2011, only one season (2016) has Scott failed to finish in the top 10 during at least one major tournament. Scott finished in a tie for seventh at the U.S. Open in 2019 – his second-best placement at the event.
Matsuyama is solid veteran presence who usually tends to find himself on the first page of the leaderboard at some during the weekend at a major championship. He’s finished inside the top 10 at seven major tournaments, including the U.S. Open twice (T10 in 2013 and T2 in 2017). Matsuyama finished in a tie for 22nd at the PGA Championship this year, and bookmakers seem to give him a relatively decent chance at Winged Foot.
Oddsmakers still seem to have a soft spot for Fleetwood, even though he’s struggled since golf returned for the summer. His T29 at the PGA Championship is considered a disappointment because of how well he’s fared in past majors. In terms of the U.S. Open, Fleetwood placed fourth in 2017 and was the runner-up in 2018 before failing to crack the top 60 last season.
Two years ago, Berger tied for sixth at the U.S. Open. That’s his best finish at any major tournament. However, he’s played relatively well since the PGA Tour reopened for business in June. He won the Charles Schwab, tied for third at the RBC Heritage, was T2 at St. Jude and placed third at The Northern Trust to kick off the FedEx Cup playoff. Berger is one of those golfers who could quietly find himself in mix on Sunday at Winged Foot.
It was 2012 when Simpson won the U.S. Open (at The Olympic Club) for his lone major title to date. Simpson has been one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour in recent years, so it’s obviously not a surprise that he’s getting respectable odds. In his last three starts overall, Simpson’s worst finish was a T12 at the Tour Championship. Expect him to be in the hunt at Winged Foot.
We’re still waiting for Finau to capture that first major title since he’s come so close in the past. In his last major starts, Finau has placed inside the top 10 six times. That includes this year’s PGA Championship, when Finau tied for fourth. At the U.S. Open, his best finish was a fifth in 2018. Finau missed the cut at the 2019 event, but his overall major track record suggests he will be in the hunt this weekend.
Cantlay is one of those golfers who, for at least the past two seasons or so, has been a trendy pick for his first major title. While he ranks among the world’s top 15 golfers, he only has three top 10s in 12 starts during this unique 2020 season. Perhaps his odds are a little generous, but, at the moment, Cantlay likely needs to step up his game in order to be a real threat at Winged Foot.
Can Morikawa make it 2 for 2? He won 2020’s first major at the PGA Championship, and now his focus is on the U.S. Open. Morikawa finished tied for 35th in his only previous U.S. Open start in 2019. Not bad for a first timer. He was sixth at the Tour Championship at the Tour Championship, so all signs should point to Morikawa once again being in contention at another important tournament.
The beefed-up DeChambeau enters the U.S. Open as one of the favorites in terms of odds and brand name, but the questions offers if he’s playing well enough to actually win? After finishing fourth at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau’s best over the three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments was 22nd at the Tour Championship. Not to mention, his best U.S. Open finish was a tie for 15th during the 2016 season.
Xander Schauffele (18/1)
Considering how well Schauffele has played in three other U.S. Opens, it’s not surprising he posts some decent odds this week. Since 2017, Schauffele is finished T5, T6 and T3 at America’s national championship. He also enjoyed a strong showing at the Tour Championship, so its seems like things are lining up nicely for Schauffele to be a serious contender once against at Winged Foot.
Rory will be playing his first major championship since becoming a father. McIlroy, who won his only U.S. Open title back in 2011 at Congressional, tied for ninth in the event last year. A top-10 finish at the Tour Championship was a nice way to build some momentum heading into this event. But, we should always expect McIlroy to be on top of his game when it seems to matter most.
Thomas won the St. Jude and tied for second at the Tour Championship. The latter is a particularly good sign for Thomas, who struggled during the first two events of the FedEx Cup Playoff events. While the talent is certainly there for Thomas, the mental aspect of his game might be what’s most integral to his cause at Winged Foot this week.
The Spaniard, who’s ranked second in the world, tied for third at the 2019 U.S. Open. That was the first time in three seasons Rahm made the cut at the U.S. Open. He’s also playing at an extremely high level with top-10 finishes at each of the FedEx Cup Playoff events. Thanks to a memorable playoff putt, Rahm claimed the BMW Championship and placed fourth at the Tour Championship.
DJ is on quite a roll after winning The Northern Trust and Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup. Now, the world’s top-ranked golfer sets his sights on the U.S. Open. Johnson’s lone major title came at the U.S. Open, at Oakmont in 2016. Last year, he finished tied for 35th at the event, but this is entirely different dynamic during a unique season. But Johnson looks more comfortable than anybody else in the game at the moment.
