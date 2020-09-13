Winners, losers from Saints’ statement win over the Buccaneers

After months of waiting, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field Sunday for the most-anticipated game of Week 1.

A clash between Drew Brees and Tom Brady, along with countless other NFL stars, delivered plenty of excitement. Even without fans in the Superdome, the Saints still made their mark early on to seize momentum.

We’ve seen Brady lead miraculous comebacks throughout his legendary career. That didn’t happen on Sunday as the future Hall of Famer’s arm dug the Buccaneers into a deeper hole. By the time he started getting comfortable, it was too late.

Let’s dive into the winners and losers from the Saints’ 34-23 win over the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Winner: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

After signing Kamara to the eye-popping extension he wanted, the All-Pro running back rewarded the organization. While the 25-year-old didn’t make a ton of big plays in Week 1, he came through for New Orleans when it mattered most.