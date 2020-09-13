Winners, losers from Packers’ impressive victory over Vikings

The new-look Minnesota Vikings defense faced a difficult initial test of the 2020 NFL season against the division-rival Green Bay Packers.

Pretty much from the start, this younger version of the Vikings’ defense did not live up to the billing. Despite some red-zone struggles early on Aaron Rodgers tore apart Minnesota’s secondary at every turn.

Green Bay held a 22-10 lead heading into halftime after dropping 19 points in the second quarter. The game was pretty much over from that point on.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Green Bay’s 43-34 victory over Minnesota in Week 1.

Rodgers felt as if his Packers were being underrated heading into the 2020 NFL season after losing in the NFC Championship Game this past January. If what we saw from the former MVP Sunday against the division rival Vikings is any indication, he might be on to something. Green Bay held a 22-10 halftime lead with Rodgers carving up Minnesota’s defense to the tune of 200-plus yards in the first two quarters.

It was pretty much easy sailing for Green Bay from that point on. Rodgers continued to find connections with star wide receiver Davante Adams throughout the afternoon. He would ultimately finish with 364 yards on 32-of-44 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. After some struggles under head coach Matt LaFleur last season, it looks like Rodgers is back playing at an MVP level.