Winners, losers from Jaguars’ upset victory over the Colts

When the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars took the field in Week 1, the NFL world thought these teams were headed in opposite directions. Instead, the 2020 season kicked off with a stunner as the Jaguars pulled off the first upset of Week 1.

The Colts, seen as a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, jumped out to an early lead. But the Jaguars kept hanging around on Sunday, showing constant fight. Jacksonville clawed its way to keep the game close, providing Gardner Minshew with the chance to deliver some more magic after an incredible rookie season. Sure enough, he delivered.

Let’s examine the winners and losers from the Jaguars’ 27-20 upset win over the Colts in this Week 1 divisional clash.

Winner: Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars