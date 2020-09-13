When is the next PS5 event?

Best answer: The next PS5 event will take place on Wednesday, September 16, Sony confirmed. This event will be around 40 minutes long, showcasing both first and third-party games coming to the PS5 at launch and the months beyond. PlayStation not did indicate whether it would announce the PS5’s price or release date.

When will the next PS5 event take place?

Sony announced that the next PS5 event will take place on Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. Microsoft likely forced its hand by officially confirming the Xbox Series S — at an aggressive price point of $299, to boot.

This PS5 showcase is set to be 40 minutes long and will focus on games coming to PS5 at launch and the months ahead, both from first-party and third-party studios.

How can I watch the PS5 event?

PlayStation will be broadcasting the event on its official YouTube and Twitch channels.

When do the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X are both expected to release on November 10, 2020. Microsoft has already confirmed that the Xbox Series S is $299 and Xbox Series X will come in around $499. Both are available to purchase through Xbox All Access, Microsoft’s financing plan, for $25/month or $35/month over two years, respectively.

When will the PS5 release and what will it cost?

The PS5 is set to release holiday 2020. If PlayStation wants to get the jump on Microsoft, it might opt to release the PS5 in early November or even late October. I’d expect a mid-November release date for the PS5 at the very latest. Sony has not revealed a price point for either the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, but $500 is probably a good estimate for the base console. The PS5 Digital Edition might go for $450 or $400 depending on how aggressive PlayStation wants to be with its pricing, but this is merely speculation.