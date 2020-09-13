Home Sports When is NHL free agency 2020? Date, salary cap, best available players

Ah, NHL free agency. It’s like Christmas for general managers — this year it just might still be happening during actual Christmas — as teams look to gift themselves new players who could help push them over the line from Stanley Cup pretender to Stanley Cup contender. 

Who will wrap up an Alex Pietrangelo, a Torey Krug, or a Taylor Hall this year? Will Tyler Toffoli unwrap a new contract with his current team, the Canucks? And can they gift wrap Jacob Markstrom for their fans too? Speaking of goalies, the market is flush with top-end guys like Markstrom, Robin Lehner, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin.

Free agency should be a doozy this year, especially with the start date for the 2020-21 season an unknown.

Sporting News has all the information regarding when the opening bell will ring and the fun begins.

When will the NHL’s 2020 free agency period begin?

July 1 has long come and gone; that was the old school date of when the NHL’s free agency period would open up. With everything being pushed back, free agency will now begin in October, just a few days after the NHL’s draft (Oct. 6-7).

  • Date:  Friday, Oct. 9
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT

What is the salary cap in 2020?

There was an expectation that the salary cap for the 2020-21 season was going to move up to $84-88 million.

But then came COVID-19.

As a result, the salary cap will remain flat with an upper limit set at $81.5 million and a lower limit at $60.2 Million (midpoint is $70.9 Million).

Who are the 20 best UFA’s available?

Quite a lot of players may be heading elsewhere this year. The salary cap impacts who will have the cash flow to re-sign their best unrestricted free agents.

PlayerPos.2019-20 team(s)
1. Taylor HallLWDevils/Coyotes
2. Alex PietrangeloDBlues
3. Torey KrugDBruins
4. Robin LehnerGBlackhawks/Golden Knights
5. Ilya KovalchukLWKings/Canadiens/Capitals
6. Mike HoffmanWPanthers
7. Tyler ToffoliWKings/Canucks
8. Jacob MarkstromGCanucks
9. TJ BrodieDFlames
11. Tyson BarrieDMaple Leafs
12. Derek GrantCDucks/Flyers
13. Jesper FastRWRangers
14. Kevin ShattenkirkDLightning
15. Sami VatanenDDevils/Hurricanes
16. Cam TalbotGFlames
17. Braden HoltbyGCapitals
18. Thomas GreissGIslanders
19. Anton KhudobinGStars
20. Travis HamonicDFlames

Who are the 10 best RFA players available?

Will we see an offer sheet this year? And one that won’t be met? There’s a strong possibility this could be the case as there are quite a few teams with cap issues that won’t be able to protect their top restricted free agents.

PlayerPos.2019-20 team
1. Mathew BarzalCIslanders
2. Josh AndersonRWBlue Jackets
3. Tristan JarryGPenguins
4. Matt MurrayGPenguins
5. Max DomiCCanadiens
6. Anthony DuclairLWSenators
7. Tony DeAngeloDRangers
9. Jake DeBruskLWBruins
10. Andrew MangiapaneLWFlames
10. Dominik KubalikLWBlackhawks

