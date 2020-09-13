What time is the Cowboys vs. Rams game tonight? TV schedule, channel for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 1

The start time for the Sunday night NFL between the Cowboys and the Rams is the same kickoff time set for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020. With the exception of games that are flexed into the Sunday night window later in the season, 8:20 p.m. ET is the default start time for SNF with NBC as the TV channel.

The start time and the TV channel, though, are among the few aspects of Sunday’s night’s broadcast of Cowboys vs. Rams that will be familiar to viewers. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to implement seemingly endless health and safety protocols that will alter the viewing experience.

While it might not impact the TV audience too much, the lack of fans in the stands at the brand-new SoFi Stadium on Sunday night will be the biggest adjustment for the players. It’s also a bummer for the NFL, which was planning to pack the new stadium for its opening Sunday night.

Below is everything to know about the TV schedule for Sunday night’s game between the Cowboys and Rams, plus all of the live stream options.

What time is the Cowboys vs. Rams game?

Game : Cowboys at Rams

: Cowboys at Rams Location : SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calf.

: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calf. Date : Sunday, Sept. 13

: Sunday, Sept. 13 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

What channel is Cowboys vs. Rams on tonight?

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC’s team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michals this season will be given a few “bye weeks” because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

NFL live stream for Cowboys vs. Rams

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.