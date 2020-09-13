What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins on today? TV schedule, time for Week 1 NFL game

A few hours before New England fans must suffer through watching their beloved Tom Brady under center for a different team, they’ll share in the elation of watching the flare and athleticism of Cam Newton in what begins a new era at Gillette Stadium. 

Bill Belichick has had his hands full not only trying to deal with replacing Brady, but also a league-high eight opt-outs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Newton was a late signing but has an established NFL career with an MVP on his resume that should give offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels a different set of tools to try a new offensive scheme. As has been the case in years past, the Patriots still lack several dynamic playmakers and will likely rely heavily upon wide receiver Julian Edelman for another season.

Despite drafting Tua Tagovailoa this year, Miami has opted to start the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins actually outperformed many expectations last year with their 5-11 record with all five wins coming in the final weeks. The Dolphins signed cornerback Byron Jones this offseason to what was the largest guaranteed contract ever for a defensive back. Jones along with Xavien Howard are one of the better cornerback duos in the league, which should bode well in slowing down the new Patriots offense. 

Even with all of the success of the Patriots in recent years and futility from Miami, the Dolphins have always been a bit of a tricky opponent for New England. The two teams have split the season series in each of the past three seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. Dolphins game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.

What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Boston): WBZ
  • TV channel (Miami): WFOR
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Viewers will have the please of listening to Jim Nantz and Tony Romo — fresh off signing his new contract — call their first game of the season. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter. Gene Steratore returns as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Patriots broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 229, or the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 387.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Dolphins on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Patriots vs. Dolphins start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 13
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Dolphins is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of  regional early games on Sunday. Most of the Midwest and New England region will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to Cleveland vs. Baltimore, New York Jets vs. Buffalo, Las Vegas vs. Carolina or Indianapolis at Jacksonville..

Only a small percentage of the country will have access to the lone CBS late game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinatti. Most viewers can turn to the Fox America’s Game of the Week matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

NFL schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

GameTime (ET)TV
Houston at Kansas City8:20 p.m.NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

GameTime (ET)TV
Seattle at Atlanta1 p.m.FOX
Cleveland at Baltimore1 p.m.CBS
New York Jets at Buffalo1 p.m.CBS
Las Vegas at Carolina1 p.m.CBS
Chicago at Detroit1 p.m.Fox
Indianapolis at Jacksonville1 p.m.CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota1 p.m.Fox
Miami at New England1 p.m.CBS
Philadelphia at Washington1 p.m.Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati4:05 p.m.CBS
Tampa Bay at New Orleans4:25 p.m.Fox
Arizona at San Francisco4:25 p.m.Fox
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams8:20 p.m.NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

GameTime (ET)TV
Pittsburgh at New York Giants7:10 p.m.ESPN
Tennessee at Denver10:20 p.m.ESPN

Patriots schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC
3Sept. 27vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
6Bye
7Oct. 25vs. 49ers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 9 (Monday)at Jets8:15 p.m. ETESPN
10Nov. 15vs. Ravens8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 29vs. Cardinals1 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 10 (Thursday)at Rams8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
15Dec. 20at Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 28 (Monday)vs. Bills8:15 p.m. ETESPN
17Jan 3vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS

Dolphins schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Patriots1 p.m.CBS
2Sept. 20vs. Bills1 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 24at Jaguars8:20 p.m.NFLN
4Oct. 4vs. Seahawks1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11at 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 18at Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 25vs. Chargers1 p.m.CBS
8Nov. 1vs. Rams1 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 8at Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 15vs. Jets4:05 p.m.CBS
11BYE
12Nov. 29at Jets1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 6vs. Bengals1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 13vs. Chiefs1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 20vs. Patriots1 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 26 or 27at RaidersTBDTBD
17Jan. 3at Bills1 p.m.CBS

