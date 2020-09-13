What channel is Packers vs. Vikings on today? TV schedule, time for Week 1 NFL game

Is the 2020 NFL season the beginning of the end for Aaron Rodgers, or is it that start of another MVP-caliber campaign for the Green Bay quarterback? That and many more questions will start to be answered when the Packers and Minnesota square off in a game on Fox that could be crucial in determining the NFC North champion.

Much has been made about Green Bay selecting quarterback Jordan Love with its first pick in the draft while also not drafting any new wideouts, but the Packers remain a divisional favorite and will try to replicate the success they had during last year’s 13-3 season that ended in the NFC Championship. Last season Rodgers battled injuries and finished outside the top seven in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total quarterback rating.

Minnesota, meanwhile, finished last year 10-6 and were upended in the Divisional round by San Francisco. Kirk Cousins signed a two-year contract extension this spring worth $66 million. It wasn’t all good news for Cousins, however, as the Vikings sent his favorite receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for five draft picks. Minnesota used one of those picks to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick.

The Vikings have emerged as a slight favorite over the Packers in Week 1 despite being swept by Green Bay in 2019. The two teams have combined to win 14 of the 18 division titles since the NFC North was formed in 2002.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.

What channel is Packers vs. Vikings on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK

WLUK TV channel (Minneapolis): KMSP

KMSP Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Veteran play-by-play man Chris Myers will work a three-man booth alongside Greg Jennings and Brock Huard. Jennifer Hale will serve as the sideline reporter as former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino floats amongst Fox broadcasts to give his analysis of officiating.

For those looking for radio information, the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382, or the Vikings broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Vikings on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packera vs. Vikings start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET | Noon CT

Green Bay vs. Minnesota is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of regional early games on Sunday. The Upper Midwest and Southwest region will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Philadelphia vs. Washington, Seattle vs. Atlanta or Chicago vs. Detroit.

The early Fox game will feed into the Fox America’s Game of the Week matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans for a majority of the country.

NFL schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game Time (ET) TV Houston at Kansas City 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game Time (ET) TV Seattle at Atlanta 1 p.m. FOX Cleveland at Baltimore 1 p.m. CBS New York Jets at Buffalo 1 p.m. CBS Las Vegas at Carolina 1 p.m. CBS Chicago at Detroit 1 p.m. Fox Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1 p.m. CBS Green Bay at Minnesota 1 p.m. Fox Miami at New England 1 p.m. CBS Philadelphia at Washington 1 p.m. Fox Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati 4:05 p.m. CBS Tampa Bay at New Orleans 4:25 p.m. Fox Arizona at San Francisco 4:25 p.m. Fox Dallas at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

Game Time (ET) TV Pittsburgh at New York Giants 7:10 p.m. ESPN Tennessee at Denver 10:20 p.m. ESPN

Packers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX 2 Sept. 20 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX 3 Sept. 27 at Saints 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 4 Oct. 5 vs. Falcons 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 5 Oct. 11 BYE – – 6 Oct. 18 at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX 7 Oct. 25 at Texans 1 p.m. ET FOX 8 Nov. 1 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX 9 Nov. 5 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET FOX/NFLN/Amazon 10 Nov. 16 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX 11 Nov. 22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET FOX 12 Nov. 29 vs. Bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 6 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 13 at Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX 15 Dec. 19-20 vs. Panthers TBD TD 16 Dec. 27 vs. Titans 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 Jan. 3 at Bears 1 p.m. ET FOX

Vikings schedule 2020