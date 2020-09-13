What channel is Packers vs. Vikings on today? TV schedule, time for Week 1 NFL game

Is the 2020 NFL season the beginning of the end for Aaron Rodgers, or is it that start of another MVP-caliber campaign for the Green Bay quarterback? That and many more questions will start to be answered when the Packers and Minnesota square off in a game on Fox that could be crucial in determining the NFC North champion.

Much has been made about Green Bay selecting quarterback Jordan Love with its first pick in the draft while also not drafting any new wideouts, but the Packers remain a divisional favorite and will try to replicate the success they had during last year’s 13-3 season that ended in the NFC Championship. Last season Rodgers battled injuries and finished outside the top seven in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total quarterback rating.

Minnesota, meanwhile, finished last year 10-6 and were upended in the Divisional round by San Francisco. Kirk Cousins signed a two-year contract extension this spring worth $66 million. It wasn’t all good news for Cousins, however, as the Vikings sent his favorite receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for five draft picks. Minnesota used one of those picks to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick.

The Vikings have emerged as a slight favorite over the Packers in Week 1 despite being swept by Green Bay in 2019. The two teams have combined to win 14 of the 18 division titles since the NFC North was formed in 2002.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.

What channel is Packers vs. Vikings on today? 

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK
  • TV channel (Minneapolis): KMSP
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Veteran play-by-play man Chris Myers will work a three-man booth alongside Greg Jennings and Brock Huard. Jennifer Hale will serve as the sideline reporter as  former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino floats amongst Fox broadcasts to give his analysis of officiating.

For those looking for radio information, the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382, or the Vikings broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Vikings on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packera vs. Vikings start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 13
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET | Noon CT

Green Bay vs. Minnesota is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of  regional early games on Sunday. The Upper Midwest and Southwest region will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Philadelphia vs. Washington, Seattle vs. Atlanta or Chicago vs. Detroit.

The early Fox game will feed into the Fox America’s Game of the Week matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans for a majority of the country.

NFL schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

GameTime (ET)TV
Houston at Kansas City8:20 p.m.NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

GameTime (ET)TV
Seattle at Atlanta1 p.m.FOX
Cleveland at Baltimore1 p.m.CBS
New York Jets at Buffalo1 p.m.CBS
Las Vegas at Carolina1 p.m.CBS
Chicago at Detroit1 p.m.Fox
Indianapolis at Jacksonville1 p.m.CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota1 p.m.Fox
Miami at New England1 p.m.CBS
Philadelphia at Washington1 p.m.Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati4:05 p.m.CBS
Tampa Bay at New Orleans4:25 p.m.Fox
Arizona at San Francisco4:25 p.m.Fox
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams8:20 p.m.NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

GameTime (ET)TV
Pittsburgh at New York Giants7:10 p.m.ESPN
Tennessee at Denver10:20 p.m.ESPN

Packers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
2Sept. 20vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
3Sept. 27at Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
4Oct. 5vs. Falcons8:15 p.m. ETESPN
5Oct. 11BYE
6Oct. 18at Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
7Oct. 25at Texans1 p.m. ETFOX
8Nov. 1vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
9Nov. 5at 49ers8:20 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon
10Nov. 16vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETFOX
11Nov. 22at Colts1 p.m. ETFOX
12Nov. 29vs. Bears8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
15Dec. 19-20vs. PanthersTBDTD
16Dec. 27vs. Titans8:20 p.m. NBC
17Jan. 3at Bears1 p.m. ETFOX

Vikings schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Packers1 p.m.Fox
2Sept. 20at Colts1 p.m.Fox
3Sept. 27vs. Titans1 p.m.CBS
4Oct. 4at Texans1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11at Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC
6Oct. 18vs. Falcons1 p.m.Fox
7BYE
8Nov. 1at Packers1 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 8vs. Lions1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 16at Bears8:15 p.m.ESPN
11Nov. 22vs. Cowboys4:25 p.m.Fox
12Nov. 29vs. Panthers1 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 6vs. Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 13at Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox
15Dec. 20vs. Bears1 p.m.Fox
16Dec. 25at Saints4:30 p.m.Fox/NFLN
17Jan. 3at Lions1 p.m.Fox

