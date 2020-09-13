What channel is Eagles vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 1 NFL game

The first Sunday of the long-awaited 2020 NFL season finally gets under way this weekend and with it brings a classic rivalry between two NFC East foes. Without any preseason games to draw upon, the matchup will be the first time either team has played an opponent in over eight months.

Philadelphia finished the 2019 regular season with a 9-7 record and as NFC East champions but was upended in the Wild Card round by Seattle after Carson Wentz was injured early in the game. Wentz’s health will go a long way towards whether or not the Eagles can win their division again, but should he miss time, 2020 second round draft pick Jalen Hurts could get the call to see if he can replicate the success he had at Oklahoma and Alabama. Wentz also has a new weapon in wideout Jalen Reagor after the Eagles selected the former TCU standout with the 21st pick in the draft. 

Looking to slow that Philadelphia offense will be Chase Young, the second overall pick in the draft, and his counterparts on one of the most talented defensive lines in the NFL. Washington finished 2019 a disappointing 3-13, but there is some hope headed into this season for Dwayne Haskins first full year as the starting quarterback. The Washington Football Team had a busy offseason beginning with the hiring of head coach Ron Rivera and dropping its controversial nickname.

Philadelphia hasn’t lost a game to Washington since 2016, when Kirk Cousins was still the starting quarterback, and is about a touchdown favorite heading into the game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles vs. Washington Football Team game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.

What channel is Eagles vs. Washington on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): WTXF
  • TV channel (D.C.): WTTG
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call, joined by new partner Daryl Johnston. Pam Oliver will work as sideline reporter with the duo. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will float amongst broadcasts to give his analysis of officiating.

For those looking for radio information, the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 380, or the Washington broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 226.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Eagles vs. Washington start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 13
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia vs. Washington is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of  regional early games on Sunday. The Texas-Oklahoma area and Mid-Atlantic region will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Green Bay vs. Minnesota, Seattle vs. Atlanta or Chicago vs. Detroit.

The early Fox game will feed into the Fox America’s Game of the Week matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans for a majority of the country. 

NFL schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

GameTime (ET)TV
Houston at Kansas City8:20 p.m.NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

GameTime (ET)TV
Seattle at Atlanta1 p.m.FOX
Cleveland at Baltimore1 p.m.CBS
New York Jets at Buffalo1 p.m.CBS
Las Vegas at Carolina1 p.m.CBS
Chicago at Detroit1 p.m.Fox
Indianapolis at Jacksonville1 p.m.CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota1 p.m.Fox
Miami at New England1 p.m.CBS
Philadelphia at Washington1 p.m.Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati4:05 p.m.CBS
Tampa Bay at New Orleans4:25 p.m.Fox
Arizona at San Francisco4:25 p.m.Fox
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams8:20 p.m.NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

GameTime (ET)TV
Pittsburgh at New York Giants7:10 p.m.ESPN
Tennessee at Denver10:20 p.m.ESPN

Eagles schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13@Washington1 p.m.
2Sept. 20Rams1 p.m.
3Sept. 27Bengals1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11@Steelers1 p.m.
6Oct. 18Ravens1 p.m.
7Oct. 22Giants8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 1Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
9BYE
10Nov. 15@Giants1 p.m.
11Nov. 22@Browns1 p.m.
12Nov. 30Seahawks8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 6@Packers4:25 p.m.
14Dec. 13Saints4:25 p.m.
15Dec. 20@Cardinals4:05 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
17Jan 3Washington1 p.m.

Washington Football Team schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20at Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Browns1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Rams1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18at Giants1 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25vs. Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
8Bye
9Nov. 8vs. Giants1 p.m. ETFox
10Nov. 15at Lions1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)at Cowboys4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Steelers1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. Seahawks1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 27vs. Panthers1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Eagles1 p.m. ETFox

