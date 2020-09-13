What channel is Buccaneers vs. Saints on today? TV schedule, time to watch Tom Brady’s debut

In case 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Tom Brady is about to throw passes to Rob Gronkowski in a Tampa Bay uniform. And he’s going to do so in what is typically one of the loudest NFL venues, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in front of almost zero people. What a strange scenario, but at least we have Fox’s first “America’s Game of the Week” of the 2020 NFL season to present the absurdity.

After spending 20 seasons and 285 games in a Patriots uniform, Brady made the move down to Tampa along with his former teammate Gronk who emerged from retirement and a short WWE stint. While Brady frequently lacked offensive weapons in New England, he has arguably the best wideout duo in the NFL in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, not to mention the newly signed running back Leonard Fournette, whose tenure in Jacksonville came to a tumultuous end.

Brady, however, isn’t the only future Hall of Fame quarterback featured in this game, as Drew Brees returns for what could be his final season after a third-straight playoff loss in heartbreaking fashion. Brees already had one of the top wide receivers in the game in Michael Thomas, but the Saints added Emmanuel Sanders to help finally push New Orleans over the top.

New Orleans won both games against the Buccaneers last year and is a slight favorite again in Week 1, a rarity for Brady to be an underdog. Dating back to 2015, Brady-led teams hadn’t been an underdog in 74 straight regular-season starts.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Buccaneers vs. Saints game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Saints on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

TV channel (Tampa): WTVT

TV channel (New Orleans): WVUE

Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

The NFL’s longest-tenured on-air duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their 19th season to call the Buccaneers and Saints. Erin Andrews has sideline reporting duties while former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Buccaneers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382, or the Saints broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225.

In Canada, viewers can watch Buccaneers vs. Saints on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Buccaneers vs. Saints start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Saints is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET as the first Fox “America’s Game of the Week” of the 2020 NFL season. Almost the entire country will have access to the game on Fox, with the exception of Northern California and Arizona having access to the 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup.

NFL schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game Time (ET) TV Houston at Kansas City 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game Time (ET) TV Seattle at Atlanta 1 p.m. FOX Cleveland at Baltimore 1 p.m. CBS New York Jets at Buffalo 1 p.m. CBS Las Vegas at Carolina 1 p.m. CBS Chicago at Detroit 1 p.m. Fox Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1 p.m. CBS Green Bay at Minnesota 1 p.m. Fox Miami at New England 1 p.m. CBS Philadelphia at Washington 1 p.m. Fox Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati 4:05 p.m. CBS Tampa Bay at New Orleans 4:25 p.m. Fox Arizona at San Francisco 4:25 p.m. Fox Dallas at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

Game Time (ET) TV Pittsburgh at New York Giants 7:10 p.m. ESPN Tennessee at Denver 10:20 p.m. ESPN

