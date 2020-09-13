Home Sports What channel is Buccaneers vs. Saints on today? TV schedule, time to...

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Saints on today? TV schedule, time to watch Tom Brady's debut

Lisa Witt
In case 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Tom Brady is about to throw passes to Rob Gronkowski in a Tampa Bay uniform. And he’s going to do so in what is typically one of the loudest NFL venues, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in front of almost zero people. What a strange scenario, but at least we have Fox’s first “America’s Game of the Week” of the 2020 NFL season to present the absurdity.

After spending 20 seasons and 285 games in a Patriots uniform, Brady made the move down to Tampa along with his former teammate Gronk who emerged from retirement and a short WWE stint. While Brady frequently lacked offensive weapons in New England, he has arguably the best wideout duo in the NFL in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, not to mention the newly signed running back Leonard Fournette, whose tenure in Jacksonville came to a tumultuous end. 

Brady, however, isn’t the only future Hall of Fame quarterback featured in this game, as Drew Brees returns for what could be his final season after a third-straight playoff loss in heartbreaking fashion. Brees already had one of the top wide receivers in the game in Michael Thomas, but the Saints added Emmanuel Sanders to help finally push New Orleans over the top. 

New Orleans won both games against the Buccaneers last year and is a slight favorite again in Week 1, a rarity for Brady to be an underdog. Dating back to 2015, Brady-led teams hadn’t been an underdog in 74 straight regular-season starts.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Buccaneers vs. Saints game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Saints on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Tampa): WTVT
  • TV channel (New Orleans): WVUE
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

The NFL’s longest-tenured on-air duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their 19th season to call the Buccaneers and Saints. Erin Andrews has sideline reporting duties while former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Buccaneers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382, or the Saints broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225.

In Canada, viewers can watch Buccaneers vs. Saints on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Buccaneers vs. Saints start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Saints is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET as the first Fox “America’s Game of the Week” of the 2020 NFL season. Almost the entire country will have access to the game on Fox, with the exception of Northern California and Arizona having access to the 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup.

NFL schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

GameTime (ET)TV
Houston at Kansas City8:20 p.m.NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

GameTime (ET)TV
Seattle at Atlanta1 p.m.FOX
Cleveland at Baltimore1 p.m.CBS
New York Jets at Buffalo1 p.m.CBS
Las Vegas at Carolina1 p.m.CBS
Chicago at Detroit1 p.m.Fox
Indianapolis at Jacksonville1 p.m.CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota1 p.m.Fox
Miami at New England1 p.m.CBS
Philadelphia at Washington1 p.m.Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati4:05 p.m.CBS
Tampa Bay at New Orleans4:25 p.m.Fox
Arizona at San Francisco4:25 p.m.Fox
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams8:20 p.m.NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

GameTime (ET)TV
Pittsburgh at New York Giants7:10 p.m.ESPN
Tennessee at Denver10:20 p.m.ESPN

Buccaneers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Saints4:25 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20vs. Panthers1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Broncos4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Chargers1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 8 (Thursday)at Bears8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
6Oct. 18vs. Packers4:25 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25at Raiders8:20 p.m. ETNBC
8Nov. 2 (Monday)at Giants8:15 p.m. ETESPN
9Nov. 8vs. Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
10Nov. 15at Panthers1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 23 (Monday)vs. Rams8:15 p.m. ETESPN
12Nov. 29vs. Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETCBS
13Bye
14Dec. 13vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20at Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 26/27at LionsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox

Saints schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13Buccaneers4:25 p.m.FOX
2Sept. 21Raiders8:15 p.m.ESPN
3Sept. 27Packers8:20 p.m.NBC
4Oct. 4@Lions1 p.m.FOX
5Oct. 12Chargers8:15 p.m.ESPN
6BYEFOX
7Oct. 25Panthers1 p.m.FOX
8Nov. 1@Bears4:25 p.m.FOX
9Nov. 8@Buccaneers8:20 p.m.NBC
10Nov. 1549ers4:25 p.m.FOX
11Nov. 22Falcons1 p.m.FOX
12Nov. 29@Broncos4:05 p.m.FOX
13Dec. 6@Falcons1 p.m.FOX
14Dec. 13@Eagles4:25 p.m.FOX
15Dec. 20Chiefs4:25 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 25Vikings4:30 p.m.FOX
17Jan. 3@Panthers1 p.m.FOX

