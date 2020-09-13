What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? TV schedule, time for Week 1 NFL game

The defending NFC champions meeting one of the leading dark horse candidates of the 2020 NFL season is one of a few matchups highlighting the NFL’s return to action in Week 1. Unfortunately for most viewers, however, they wont have access to San Francisco vs. Arizona as nearly the entire country will be tuned to New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
The 49ers came arguably just one overthrown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Emmanuel Sanders away from defeating Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. Sanders has since left, but tight end George Kittle will be with the team for a while after signing a new lucrative deal this offseason. Despite a lack of passing in the postseason, Garoppolo torched the Cardinals last season to the tune of over 700 yards and eight touchdowns combined in two games.
Kyler Murray leads the Cardinals for his sophomore season and is positioned to make the same type of Year 2 leap that Lamar Jackson made last season for Baltimore. Bolstering that case is the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Houston, who just signed a new deal making him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history. Sharing in on the big contract signings of the offseason is safety Budda Baker, who will look to slow down Garoppolo and company alongside first-round pick Isaiah Simmons.
Prior to San Francisco sweeping the season series in 2019, Arizona had won eight straight dating back to the 2015 season. The 49ers have emerged as about a touchdown favorite for the Week 1 matchup.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 1 NFL schedule.
What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (San Francisco): KTVU
- TV channel (Phoenix): KSAZ
- Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Kevin Kugler will handle play-by-play duties alongside analyst Chris Spielman. Laura Okmin will serve as the game’s sideline reporter. Dean Blandino will continue his role as rules analyst.
For those looking for radio information, the 49ers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Cardinals broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 381.
In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Cardinals on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
49ers vs. Cardinals start time
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 13
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, 1:25 p.m. PT
49ers vs. Cardinals is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, among a pair of Fox’s regional late games on Sunday. Northern California and most of Arizona will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to the Fox America’s Game of the Week matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans.
NFL schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 10
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Houston at Kansas City
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
Sunday, Sept. 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Seattle at Atlanta
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland at Baltimore
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Jets at Buffalo
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Las Vegas at Carolina
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago at Detroit
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|Indianapolis at Jacksonville
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Green Bay at Minnesota
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|Miami at New England
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia at Washington
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|Arizona at San Francisco
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
Monday, Sept. 14
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Pittsburgh at New York Giants
|7:10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tennessee at Denver
|10:20 p.m.
|ESPN
49ers schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 20
|@Jets
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sept. 27
|@Giants
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 4
|Eagles
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|5
|Oct. 11
|Dolphins
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 18
|Rams
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|7
|Oct. 25
|@Patriots
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1
|@Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|Packers
|8:20 p.m.
|NFL Network
|10
|Nov. 15
|@Saints
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|–
|BYE
|–
|–
|12
|Nov. 29
|@Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 7
|Bills
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 13
|Washington
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 20
|@Cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|Dec. 26 or Dec. 27
|@Cardinals
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Jan. 3
|Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX