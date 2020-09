Things were seemingly going pretty well for six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his Buccaneers on Sunday.

In his first appearance with Tampa Bay, Brady opened the scoring with a touchdown run. It’s the first of his career when not wearing a New England Patriots uniform.

Unfortunately for Brady and his new team, things were not clicking as the game went on against the Saints in New Orleans. That included the all-time great quarterback tossing a pick-six into the hands of Janoris Jenkins.