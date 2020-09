D’Andre Swift scored a touchdown in his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but it will be the touchdown he didn’t score that haunts him for quite some time.

The Lions were trailing 27-23 late in the fourth quarter when Matthew Stafford drove them into the red zone. With 11 seconds left in the game, Swift got free down the sideline and should have had an easy game-winning touchdown. He dropped a perfect pass from Stafford.