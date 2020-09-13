WA Powerchair Football Association changing the lives of Aussies with disabilitiesv

The Western Australian Powerchair Football Association is run by volunteers and its members, holding sessions of wheelchair indoor soccer twice a week at Perth ‘s Loftus Recreation Centre.

“We’ve got that competitive spirit and compete just as hard as any other able-bodied person,” president Jason Lewis says.

A sport that has boomed in popularity around the world is giving Australians living with disabilities a new way of life. ()

Mr Lewis understands the passion for competitive sport — he was an Australian Rules footballer, but he fractured his spine in an on-field accident 18 years ago.

It took him 10 years to get back into some form of physical activity and that’s when he discovered powerchair football.

Kickstarted in 2012, the co-founder says it’s about getting people with disabilities out and into competitive sport. There are competitions nationally and worldwide.

“Just to get that adrenaline rush and have teammates and that camaraderie, it’s just amazing,” Mr Lewis said.

He’s proud to see others thriving in a team environment — like Rebecca Evans — who has nemaline myopathy, which results in muscle weakness.

Coach Justin Lattaway says there’s a reason why she’s captain.

“Rebecca’s been playing for about three years now. She’s just grasped it and took off. She overtook the boys who’ve been playing for years,” he said.

Even the carers get involved with the action, but it is costly.

Each wheelchair is custom made, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars and the association relies on sponsors and grants to keep on going.

That’s why they’re the latest recipients of the Nine News Best of the West campaign, receiving $5000 from Bankwest.