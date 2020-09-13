Victoria records 41 new COVID-19 cases fourth day running below 50

It comes after the state recorded 37 new cases yesterday – the lowest figure since June 25, at the start of the state’s second wave.

It is also the tenth consecutive day where cases have been below 100.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at the daily briefing in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

Another seven Victorians have also died of the infection, bringing Australia’s total fatalities to 810.

Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged an average daily infection rate of between 30 and 50 as a key goal before stage four restrictions can be eased.

From midnight tonight, Melbourne residents will experience some relief from stage four measures with the increase of allowable daily exercise from one hour to two, with socialising also permitted during this .

Single people living alone or with only their dependent children will be permitted to form “singles bubbles” with one other person.

The premier is coming under increasing pressure to further ease the stringent measures as case numbers continue to fall.

There are now 1157 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria, including 176 health care workers.

Despite that, it remains “highly unlikely” Melbourne will meet the necessary criteria to allow businesses to reopen before the scheduled date of October 26, the premier said.

Under his government’s roadmap out of lockdown, the 14-day average of daily COVID-19 cases needs to be less than five cases before businesses like hairdressers and outdoor dining can reopen.

Once this target is met, the curfew will no longer apply, there will be no restrictions on leaving home and public gatherings outside will increase to 10.

The premier said it was “highly unlikely we will meet those case number thresholds” before the scheduled date.

“It is not just about numbers, but about the passage of ,” he said.

“The passage of is, I know, very painful and very challenging for businesses and for families, but in terms of taking safe steps, it is a positive thing.”

‘Regional virus numbers proof roadmap is working’

Of these, just 52 are in the state’s regions that are under stage three restrictions, with no new cases recorded today.

There was one case reported for the region of Horsham in the state’s west, but Mr Andrews said the Horsham resident had been residing in Melbourne for the past four months and caught the infection there.

“This person’s residential address is in that community which is why the case has been recorded in that way,” he said.

“The case will have no impact on decisions informing when regional Victoria can take next steps.”

The situation in regional Victoria was proof not only to residents there but Melbournians that the government’s roadmap was working, the premier told the press conference.

The regions have recorded zero new cases of transmission today, with a 14-day daily case average of 4.1.

“I hope that people in Melbourne are looking to what is occurring in regional Victoria as proof-positive – not a model, not a theory, but the actual delivery of this plan,” Mr Andrews said.

“This strategy is delivering low numbers and keeping them low and it is at that point that you can open with real confidence that having got the numbers low, we can you keep the numbers low.

“That is what we will deliver in regional Victoria and right across metropolitan Melbourne – not bouncing in and out of lockdowns, but making sure that everything that Victorians have given counts for something.”

Regional Victoria leaves stage three restrictions from midnight tonight, meaning they will be allowed to socialised outdoors in groups of up to five people from a maximum of two households.

The premier also flagged a swift move to a further lifting of restrictions for the regions, with the state set to reach the necessary case numbers around the middle of this week.

The next step in the government’s roadmap allows residents to leave home for any reason, with no restrictions on distance travelled.

Public gatherings outdoors of up to 10 people are also permitted, as well as “household bubbles” of up to five visitors from one other nominated household.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.